‘Acapulco’ Actor Eugenio Derbez Recovering After ‘Complicated’ Surgery

Acapulco star Eugenio Derbez is recovering after undergoing surgery from an undisclosed accident, according to his wife, actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo.

On Monday, August 29, Rosaldo let fans know that Derbez was heading into a “complicated” surgery. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery,” she wrote on Instagram (translated by The Hollywood Reporter). “The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.”

Rosaldo shared a further update on Tuesday, August 30, noting that the surgery went well and her husband was now on the road to recovery. “Yesterday was a very long day with many emotions, but thanks to your countless expressions of love, messages, good wishes, blessings, prayers, and the light you sent us, the surgery was a success,” she shared.

She went on to thank the medical staff and the fans for their love and support, saying that they are “infinitely grateful.” In an Instagram Story, Rosaldo added that Derbez was currently sedated and will start reading and replying to messages “when it is prudent for his health.”

Derbez is a Mexican actor and comedian who has appeared in films such as Jack and Jill, The Secret Life of Pets, and the recent Best Picture Oscar winner CODA. In 2013, he directed, co-wrote, and starred in the feature Instructions Not Included, which became the most successful Spanish-language film in the U.S. and worldwide.

He currently stars in the Apple TV+ Spanish and English-language comedy series Acapulco, inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover, which also starred Derbez. In addition, he currently hosts the Mexican version of the comedy game show LOL: Last One Laughing.

Acapulco, Season 2, Premieres, Friday, October 21, Apple TV+