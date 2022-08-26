‘Acapulco’ Season 2: Problems for Máximo as Apple TV+ Releases First Look Photos

First-look photos have been unveiled for the critically-acclaimed bilingual comedy series Acapulco, which is returning for a second season on Apple TV+. The show returns with a two-episode premiere set for Friday, October 21, 2022. New episodes will follow every Friday.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman and inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover, the series is partly set in the 1980s and revolves around twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon). The first season saw Máximo’s dreams come true when he scored the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas.

Season 2 will pick up right where the first season left off, with Máximo having to contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. With the guidance of Don Pablo (Damián Alcázar), Máximo sets his sights on one day running the whole Las Colinas operation and becoming the right-hand man to the resort’s owner Diane Davies (Jessica Collins).

Meanwhile, in the present day, viewers will see Older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) return to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo. This journey back to his old home forces the former cabana boy to confront some unfinished business that his younger self left behind.

The ten-episode second season also stars Fernando Carsa as Memo, Camila Perez as Julia, Chord Overstreet as Chad, Vanessa Bauche as Nora, Regina Reynoso as Sara, Raphael Alejandro as Hugo, Rafael Cebrián as Hector, and Carlos Corona as Esteban.

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which hails from Lionsgate Television. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman, and Derbez also exec produce alongside Jay Karas (who directs), Ben Odell, Sonia Gambaro, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang.

Check out the first-look images below.

Acapulco, Season 2, Premieres, Friday, October 21, Apple TV+