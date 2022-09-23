It’s back to the beginning for the LAPD’s oldest rookie, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), who is set to become the city’s oldest first-time training officer in Season 5 of The Rookie.

“I get a brand-new [recruit] who is making all the same mistakes I made!” notes Fillion of his challenging female charge. “It’s brilliant.”

Off-duty, Nolan has it a bit easier in his relationship with firefighter Bailey (Jenna Dewan). “These two aren’t wishy-washy with each other,” he continues. “And that’s a good thing for Nolan to have in his life — something safe and secure.”

As for Nolan’s squadmates, showrunner Alexi Hawley promises more of the “Cagney and Lacey” tough detective-duo pairing of Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and pregnant Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), a case that ties back to Season 2 and, of course, the fallout from that long-overdue season finale kiss between flirty cops Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter).

“There will definitely be repercussions,” Hawley warns. “And I do think it’s fair to make you wait to see where that goes.” More waiting? There oughta be a law.

The Rookie, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, September 25, 10/9c, ABC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.