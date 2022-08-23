‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Adds ‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Lisseth Chavez

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Lisseth Chavez has joined the cast of The Rookie Season 5.

Chavez will guest star as a new rookie named Celina in multiple episodes of the new season, premiering September 22 on ABC, per TVLine. Celina has an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and her unconventional approach to police work will pose an unexpected challenge for her training officer.

Chavez joins Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and more in The Rookie Season 5 cast, which will also see Tru Valentino bumped to series regular. During a San Diego Comic-Con 2022 appearance, Fillion, The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash-Betts, and the show executive producers talked about what’s to come in the upcoming seasons. Fillion said The Rookie Season 5 will see his John Nolan “elevated to another level of his job and starting at rock bottom again” as well as training a “brand new” female rookie who makes “all the same mistakes” as her trainer. Perhaps Chavez’s Celina could be that rookie?

Executive producer Alexi Hawley also told the crowd that Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford’s (Eric Winter) romance will be addressed. “Obviously, we left quite the cliffhanger last season with the kiss, which we’ve been building up to. There will definitely be some repercussions and fallout from that,” he said.

Before playing Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz in Legends of Tomorrow, Chavez played Vanessa Rojas in Chicago P.D. from 2019-2020. She also appeared as Rojas in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, as well as had guest star roles on Station 19, The OA, One Day at a Time, and Grey’s Anatomy. Additionally, Chavez played Ximena Sinfuego on The Fosters on Freeform.

The Rookie, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 10/9c, ABC