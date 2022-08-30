Chris Rock Reveals He Turned Down Invite to Host 2023 Oscars

Chris Rock has no interest in returning to the scene of the slap heard around the world, as the comedian has publicly confirmed that he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards.

According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock made the statement on Sunday, August 28, during his show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix. The four-time Emmy winner reportedly claimed that the Academy asked him to host next year’s show after the infamous moment from the 2022 ceremony that saw Will Smith slap Rock after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jade Pinkett Smith.

Rock joked about the offer and compared accepting the gig to returning to a crime scene, referencing O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. He joked that it would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” where she left her eyeglasses before she was killed.

While Rock hasn’t spoken about the incident much publicly, the sold-out crowd at Sunday night’s show wanted to hear his thoughts on the matter. According to the Arizona Republic, one fan yelled out, “Talk about it!” after Rock brought up the Oscars hosting offer.

The Saturday Night Live alum continued, bringing up Smith’s portrayal of legendary boxer Muhammed Ali in the 2001 drama Ali. “He’s bigger than me,” Rock said of Smith. “The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Rock has previously hosted the Academy Awards twice, first in 2005 and then again in 2016. Back in May, President of Entertainment at ABC, Craig Erich, told Deadline that he was open to having Rock return as host next year.