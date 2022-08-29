Just when you thought the fun, funny, feminist Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law couldn’t get any cooler, it’s just been announced that Megan Thee Stallion will be a special guest star in the first season.

This isn’t Megan’s first time appearing in a popular series — she stunned viewers in her breakout role as her alter ego, Tina Snow, on Starz’s P-Valley (wearing an amazing white fur and crystal bodysuit). She also appeared in an episode of Good Girls and has a first-look deal with Netflix to create and executive produce her own shows, including a comedy series based loosely on the Houston-born rapper’s early life.

In an interview with The Cut, Megan was quoted as saying she looks up to legendary rappers like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube who have gone on to have successful movie and television careers.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Deadline has additional information about her upcoming guest spot that they were able to tease out from actor Josh Segarra, who plays Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, when they interviewed him on the red carpet at the premiere for She-Hulk.

“A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” before he confirmed that the catfisher is played by a certain recording artist.

Stay tuned for more information as it’s released.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, New Episodes, Thursdays, Disney+