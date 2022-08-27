Season 18 winner of American Idol, Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), revealed on their Instagram Story they had recently been hospitalized. While Diaz did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization, they were reportedly admitted earlier this week and have since returned home.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, August 24, Diaz said, “Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital.” On Friday, August 26, the singer posted a photo of a scale in a medical room with the caption, “100lbs is crazyyy … I seriously need help.”

Diaz has since been released from the hospital, saying in another Instagram Story post, “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now,” per TMZ.

The 23-year-old was the winner of the third season of the new iteration of American Idol on ABC, which took place via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic. When they were crowned the winner, Diaz said, “Can I thank America now? My dreams have come true. My grandmother has been saying that she doesn’t believe that people like us can have their dreams come true. This is proof to her!”

“I kept on pushing, kept on singing and look where it’s brought me,” the singer continued. “I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can’t come true. Anyone can do it.”

Born in Harlem in 1998, Diaz got their start singing on the subway to make ends meet. They continue to share videos of their subway and other performances on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Hopefully, Diaz is now healed and can continue using their beautiful voice to bring joy to all their fans.