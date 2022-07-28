‘American Idol’ Sets Return With Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie at ABC

American Idol is gearing up for its Season 6 run at ABC and the network is promising the return of some familiar faces.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all set to take on their judge positions once more alongside longtime host Ryan Seacrest as the fan-favorite music competition series hits the road for auditions. Set to return to television in spring 2023, American Idol has ranked as the number one program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. timeslot for the last season among adults 18-49.

Will it continue its top spot success this time around? With a winning combination of Perry, Bryan, Richie, and Seacrest, anything is possible. Marking its sixth season with ABC, and 21st overall, American Idol kicks off its auditions beginning Wednesday, August 3 with the reutrn of Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

Auditions take place across all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. Idol Across America offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round.

Idol Across America auditions will kick off with the First 500 VIP Event on August 3 and will run through August 31 when the final states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, are considered. For more information on how to sign up for Idol Across America, for a chance to audition virtually, fans are encouraged to visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

Stay tuned for more details on Idol‘s upcoming season as it continues to take shape at ABC.

American Idol, Season 6 Premiere, Spring 2023, ABC