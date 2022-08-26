Evan Peters Transforms Into Jeffrey Dahmer in Teaser for Netflix’s ‘Monster’

Evan Peters is here to scare you to bits in the first teaser and photo for the upcoming Ryan Murphy-created Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The release date for the series has yet to be announced but it will focus on the point of view of Dahmer’s many victims and how incompetent police work allowed Dahmer to take the lives of 17 men between the years of 1978-1991.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Monster also stars Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer’s parents Lionel and Joyce, and Niecy Nash will be starring as Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of the heinous serial killer.

Cleveland lived down the street from Dahmer and she telephoned police when her daughter and niece saw Dahmer outside with a young, naked, and bleeding boy. The police assured the family the incident was a domestic dispute between two adult lovers and the situation was under control. Cleveland later dialed 911 and spoke to an officer who reassured her that the boy she saw was actually an adult. Before her death in 2011 she was honored by the Milwaukee Common Council and the Country Board.

Sneak peek of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Fv5phT6Blu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 25, 2022

This is not the first dramatization of Dahmer’s life, as there have been at least five other shows and series that have focused on the notorious murderer. The Ryan Murphy iteration will be 10 episodes and is slated to premiere in 2022. The synopsis for the series reads:

“Monster chronicles the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go. The series also is expected to touch on white privilege, as Dahmer, a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Coming Soon, Netflix