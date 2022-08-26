Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes in the original run of The WB’s Gilmore Girls, has opened up about that infamous “butt scene” and how it left him feeling like “some kind of meat stick.”

On his podcast series I Am All In, the actor rewatches episodes of the beloved 2000s comedy-drama and discusses the content with his guests. In the most recent podcast, Patterson viewed the memorable Season 3 episode “Keg! Max,” which sees Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) admiring Luke’s butt as they watch him fix a stove. “It has a nice shape to it,” Sookie notes before Luke tells them to “stop talking about my butt.”

“Oh, you mean objectifying somebody’s body part? Yeah, that was disturbing,” Patterson said on his podcast. I realized it wasn’t okay, and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. It made me feel really embarrassed, actually.”

He continued: “It is infuriating to be treated that way… because you’re being treated like an object. It’s disturbing, and it’s disgusting. And I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes. It was all about the butt, the butt, the butt, the butt. When we weren’t filming, we were sitting down — people were still talking about the butt, the butt, the butt.”

Patterson went on to say it was “the most disturbing time I ever spent on set” and that he “couldn’t wait for that day to be over.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Event star revealed that the experience left him with a “level of shame” as he never shared how he was feeling with the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“Just because it was 2003 didn’t mean it was OK,” he said. “It’s never OK. And I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it pissed me off. I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything. But, you know, I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and all that.”

“It’s as disgusting for women to objectify men as it for men to objectify women and it’s as harmful,” he added, noting that while the show “means the world to me,” the scene in question left him feeling “incredibly small” and like “some kind of meat stick.”

Sherman-Palladino has not yet responded to Patterson’s comments.