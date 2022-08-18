[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 13, “Qualifiers 2 Results.”]

Nine more acts got the chop in America’s Got Talent‘s second week of live show eliminations on Wednesday, August 17 on NBC. Hosted by Terry Crews with judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, the Tuesday, August 16 episode featured performances from two golden buzzer winners, plus nine more acts.

In order, the performers included comedian Aiko Tanaka, singing duo the Brown Brothers, country music trio Chapel Hart, aerialists pairing Duo Rings, mystical singer Freckled Zelda, dance group Fusion Japan, young singer Maddie, quirky comedian Mr. Pants, the energetic Pack Drumline, singer, Wyn Starks, and magician Yu Hojin. All of the night’s acts originally auditioned in the second episode of the season. The live results show also included an appearance from Season 11 and AGT: The Champions finalist Jon Dorenbos, a magician and former NFL player.

Last week, saxophonist Avery Dixon (Crews’ golden buzzer pick) and country singer Drake Milligan made it through to the next round. Below, check out each of the qualifier performances from the August 16 live show and learn who got eliminated in the results show last night, only two of which made it through to join Dixon and Milligan.

Aiko Tanaka — Eliminated

Tanaka delivered endearing and relatable jokes for the crowd.

The Brown Brothers — Eliminated

The sibling musical duo performed an impressive collection of impressions while performing “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

Chapel Heart — Advanced

The country trio slayed with their performance of “The Girls Are Back in Town.” During their audition episode, Chapel Heart received a rare group golden buzzer from the judges and host, marking only the second time an act has been rewarded that group seal of approval.

Duo Rings — Eliminated

The aerialist duo performed a galactic-inspired, sexy number, wowing the audience with their acrobatic skills.

Freckled Zelda — Eliminated

The self-described “music fairy” floated onto stage to perform a dreamy rendition of “The NeverEnding Story,” complete with her homemade flute.

Fusion Japan — Eliminated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Two rival dance groups joined forces to create Fusion Japan. The group delivered an impressive dance number with intricate visuals and eye-grabbing acrobatics.

Maddie — Eliminated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Mandel’s golden buzzer pick sang “Higher Love” for the cheering crowd, her voice full of pride and passion.

Mr. Pants — Eliminated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The quirky comedian sauntered onto the stage dressed as, you guessed it, pants, eventually “stripping” down to his “underwear.”

The Pack Drumline — Eliminated

Clad in all red and white, the highly energetic group of drummers combined their percussion skills with dancing, giving the episode a big boost of energy.

Wyn Starks — Eliminated

The soulful singer performed “In the Stars” by Benson Boone, showing off their true star power.

Yu Hojin — Advanced

The performer employed feathers yet again for another elegant show of their magical skills, which includes making things appear out of thin air.

What do you think? Did the voters make the right choice for who should advance to the next round? Let us know your thoughts in the poll, below.