Dame Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73, and the tributes are starting to come in.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” John Travolta, who starred alongside Newton-John in Grease, wrote alongside a photo of the actress on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Newton-John and Travolta played good girl Sandy and greaser Danny in the 1978 musical romance film. After a summer fling, they end up at the same high school, but couldn’t be more different. Still, their love prevailed — with a couple of changes from each party, and a flying car along the way.

Newton-John’s passing was confirmed on her Facebook, via a statement from her husband, John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he continued, asking that donations be made in her memory to the fund, rather than flowers sent.

Check out more tributes to Newton-John below.

Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING ❤️🙏💔 https://t.co/Pg2WYtEgvM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022

There are some people you never meet but when they’re gone you still feel the loss personally.

Olivia Newton John is one of those people. RIP pic.twitter.com/tpvSph6kLK — Ken Olin💙 (@kenolin1) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand)

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022