John Travolta Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: ‘You Made All of Our Lives So Much Better’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
GREASE, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, 1978
Everett Collection

Dame Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73, and the tributes are starting to come in.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” John Travolta, who starred alongside Newton-John in Grease, wrote alongside a photo of the actress on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Newton-John and Travolta played good girl Sandy and greaser Danny in the 1978 musical romance film. After a summer fling, they end up at the same high school, but couldn’t be more different. Still, their love prevailed — with a couple of changes from each party, and a flying car along the way.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

Everett Collection

Newton-John’s passing was confirmed on her Facebook, via a statement from her husband, John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he continued, asking that donations be made in her memory to the fund, rather than flowers sent.

Check out more tributes to Newton-John below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand)

Grease

John Travolta

Olivia Newton-John