Barbie Ferreira Says She is Not Returning for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Barbie Ferreira, who starred as Kat in the first two seasons of HBO‘s Euphoria, will not be coming back for the show’s third season.

The actress revealed the news on Wednesday, August 24, in an Instagram Story, where she said, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.”

She continued, “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

There is no official word on why exactly Ferreira is leaving the hit series, and HBO has yet to comment on the situation publicly. However, it comes after rumors of behind-the-scenes tension on the set of the second season, which reportedly saw a rift develop between Ferreira and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. The Daily Beast previously reported that Ferreira walked off set two times during the second season.

Ferreira partially addressed these rumors back in March, telling Insider, “What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see. I’ve seen so many different things, and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

The Emmy-winning series also stars Zendaya as Rue, Alexa Demi as Maddy, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Angus Cloud as Fez, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, and Maude Apatow as Lexi.

A third season was renewed in February 2022.

