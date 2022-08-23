“My brother gave his life hunting the enemy. His task is now mine. Stand with me. Ours was no chance meeting. Not fate, nor destiny, ours was the work of something greater,” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says in the full trailer for Prime Video’s highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The new preview highlights how expansive Middle-earth is in its Second Age as well as reveals how Tolkien’s legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. “Without [my sword], what am I to be?” Galadriel asks. Watch it above.

The trailer also shows Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers); Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres with the first two episodes on September 1 or 2 (depending on your time zone). It is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. While it begins in a time of relative peace, the characters, both familiar and new, must confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive produce with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs, along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 1, Prime Video