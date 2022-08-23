Maureen McGovern Reveals She Has Alzheimer’s in Emotional Video

Maureen McGovern, the voice behind the Oscar-winning song “The Morning After” and the theme tune for the TV series Angie, has revealed she will no longer perform live concerts after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who rose to prominence with her 1972 Academy Award winner “The Morning After” from the disaster film The Poseidon Adventure, announced the diagnosis in an emotional video on her official Facebook page. Over a montage of photos from McGovern’s career, the beloved performer revealed she has “posterior cortical atrophy, with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or dementia.”

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed,” she continued. “I am no longer able to travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?”

While she referred to her diagnosis as a “challenge,” she remained adamant that it was “not going to keep me from living my life.” Describing her condition, she said, “At first, I began having trouble finding, in my brain, the words I wanted to say. I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness.”

“But slowly, I realized that my inner life has not changed,” she added. “My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words. It elevates, expands, and heals – brings joy and comfort, and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.”

Despite no longer touring arenas, McGovern said she would focus on music therapy, noting that for years she has “performed in hospitals, hospices, women’s prison, senior facilities, schools.” She continued, “I’ve loved writing songs for kids, and I will continue to do so. And, I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy.”

In addition to “The Morning After,” McGovern also recorded “We May Never Love Like This Again” from 1974’s The Towering Inferno, which also won an Oscar for Best Song. She went on to record songs for Superman and the ABC series Angie. She has appeared in more than 60 TV specials, talk shows and televised concerts, including guest appearances on The Tracey Ullman Show, Pacific Blue, and Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction.

