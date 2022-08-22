‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC

If the end of This Is Us had you missing Milo Ventimiglia on your TV screen, there’s some really good news: You won’t have to even wait a year to see him again. ABC has picked up The Company You Keep to series for the 2022-2023 season. It will air as part of the network’s midseason lineup, joining Not Dead Yet and Will Trent.

In The Company You Keep, a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The series also stars William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, and Polly Draper as Fran.

The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled My Fellow Citizens and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer serve as co-showunners and executive produce alongside Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures), Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Cohen and directed and executive produced by Ben Younger.

The Company You Keep, Series Premiere, 2023, ABC