‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Was Most-Watched Episode of Season 6

Better Call Saul went out on a high note, at least when it came to the ratings.

The August 15 series finale was the most-watched episode of Better Call Saul Season 6, with 2.7 million tuning in on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+. The final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service. In live/same day viewing, the series finale was the most-watched episode on AMC since Saul‘s Season 3 finale, with 1.8 million viewers, on June 19, 2017. The series is the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos (Yellowstone and The Walking Dead).

“There has been so much said about this final season of Better Call Saul, so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television — from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level. I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you. Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”

For its sixth and final season, Better Call Saul averaged 2.2 million viewers per episode in Nielsen live+3 ratings. The finale delivered season-high viewership on AMC+, with more than four times as many viewers tuning in for it on the day it was released than the season premiere in the spring.

Better Call Saul is currently nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn.