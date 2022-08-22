‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in HBO Series (VIDEO)

HBO has given viewers the first glimpse of Pedro Pascal (We Can Be Heroes) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) in the upcoming television adaptation of the popular video game franchise The Last of Us.

The footage was shown in a newly released “coming soon” video (watch below), which teased many of the premium network’s upcoming shows, including Succession, The White Lotus, Avenue 5, and The Weeknd’s The Idol. The brief clip comes at the end of the video and sees Pascal and Ramsey’s characters, Joel and Ellie, navigating a post-apocalyptic world.

“Everybody I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie says over footage of Joel teaching her how to hold a gun. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel responds.

The clip also sees Joel and Ellie crossing a frost-covered bridge, inspecting a potential poison fungus, and running from what appears to be a spreading fire. Viewers are also treated to a first look at Nick Offerman‘s (Parks and Recreation) character Bill, another post-apocalypse survivor who forms a shaky alliance with Joel and Ellie.

Based on the 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. It follows hardened survivor Joel, who is tasked with saving 14-year-old Ellie from an oppressive quarantine zone. This small task soon turns into a violent and heartbreaking journey as the pair traverse the U.S., depending on one another for survival.

The series was written and developed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who also serve as co-executive producers and co-directors. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam are also on board as executive producers. Meanwhile, Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb, and Liza Johnson are all attached as directors.

