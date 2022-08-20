Brian Stelter bid farewell to his show Reliable Sources and CNN on Sunday, August 21, three days after the network announced it was canceling the series and that Stelter would be leaving the company.

The media correspondent, who worked as a media reporter at the New York Times for six years prior to taking over the long-running news media talk show in 2013, stressed the importance of his now-former network “to be strong” for America.

“I know it’s not partisan to stand up for decency and democracy and dialogue,” Stelter said in his closing statement. “It’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It’s required. It’s patriotic. We must make sure we don’t give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the full spectrum of debate and representing what is going on in this country and this world.

“That’s why CNN needs to be strong,” he continued. “I know the 4,500 staffers are going to do their part to make it stronger than ever. But it’s going to be on [Americans] to hold CNN accountable, and not just CNN. You got to hold your local paper accountable. You got to hold your local digital outlet accountable. It’s on us. We are all members of the media, all helping to make it better.”

In the final episode, which included appearances from Carl Bernstein and several others, Stelter also made a point to thank his wife, Jamie Stelter, the crew of the program (which first debuted in 1993), and even CNN president Jeff Zucker and current network head, Chris Licht, whom he says is making some big changes.

“Thank you to Jeff Zucker for believing in me, for having the back of this organization for so many years, for having my back through everything, even through the death threats,” Stelter said, before also acknowledging Licht for “letting us say goodbye.”

The program did continue its normal conversation around media for one last time, even addressing the Warner Bros. Discovery merger currently affecting CNN’s future. And at one point, Stelter took the chance to laud Reliable Sources for its consistently high ratings for a weekend program, as he says the series “punched above its weight for so many years.”

Prior to the episode, Stelter took to Twitter to hype up his last appearance.

“Good morning from Brooklyn. “‘Empire State of Mind'” in my ears. ‘Concrete jungle where dreams are made of.’ Heading into the office for the final show now…,” he tweeted.

Good morning from Brooklyn. “Empire State of Mind” in my ears. “Concrete jungle where dreams are made of.” Heading into the office for the final show now… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 21, 2022

It’s still unclear what Stelter’s plans are next, but he did say in the final episode that while “this show is going away… there’s going to be so many more. We need to have room for media criticism debate and discussion, and we will.”