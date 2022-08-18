CNN has canceled long-running news show Reliable Sources and host Brian Stelter is set to leave the network. The Sunday media affairs program’s last episode will be this coming Sunday, August 21. Reliable Sources began in 1992. Stelter has been hosting since 2013.

In a statement to NPR, Stelter said he was proud of his team’s work over the years in producing segments about “the media, truth and the stories that shape our world.”

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said.

“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development told NPR. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

A spokesperson for CNN told Deadline, “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

CEO Chris Licht reportedly informed Stelter of the decision to ax the show on Wednesday, August 17. It’s the latest of many cuts Licht has made at the network since stepping into the leading role on May 1 following the Warner Bros. Discovery take over.

In recent years, Stelter took on criticism from conservative outlets like Fox News for his commentary on Donald Trump’s attacks on the media, CNN in particular. When he took over as host of Reliable Sources in 2013, he revamped the program and created a newsletter of the same name for avid watchers.