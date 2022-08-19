In Snake in the Grass, it’s survival of the sneakiest. The reality competition series premiered August 1 on USA Network. In each episode, four players are dropped into the Central American jungle for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. But first they must figure out which one of them is “the Snake” – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.

Hosted by Bobby Bones, the show is an action-packed social experiment where contestants compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. Each successfully completed challenge wins the players a clue about the Snake.

After overnighting in the wilds, the group will meet in the “Snake Pit” where they must determine the identity of the saboteur. If three players guess correctly, they win the $100,000. If they get it wrong, the Snake wins all the money.

In this TV Insider exclusive clip from the upcoming Snake in the Grass Episode 4, “All Boys Are Snakes,” contestant Wyatt Werneth tries hard to prove he is not said saboteur as the group pulls a large trunk out of a body of water with ropes. But fellow team member Elektra Nelson isn’t buying it.

“So right now, the way Wyatt is barking orders and trying to command the whole situation, being so alpha and so demanding, determined to prove that he is not the snake, is not necessarily sitting well with me,” Elektra tells the cameras. “Wyatt’s acting a little sus to me.” Of course, this could also be the comments of a snake, because in this game, no one is to be trusted. Check out the full video from the high-stakes episode, above.

Wyatt and Elektra are joined by Xavier Williams and Sam Ruebush in Episode 4. Past players from Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid appear as contestants in other episodes throughout the season.