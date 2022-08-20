[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 19 “Tell All Part 2.”]

Each season of 90 Day Fiancé concludes with a two-part Tell All that brings all the couples together on one stage to offer updates on their lives. This week, part two of the Tell All unleashed an explosive update that happened after the cameras stopped rolling and had to be added to the last few minutes of the show. Keep reading for that jaw-dropping news, but first, here are the highlights from episode 19.

Emily and Kobe Show Their Daughter’s Birth

Emily and Kobe show a video of the birth of their daughter Scarlett Ann Engowi, who was born October 5 and weighed in at nine pounds, seven ounces. She says that she wants to have “all the babies” with Kobe, so they may not be done building their family just yet. Emily’s parents also join by video chat but can’t be persuaded to reveal the secret gift that her father gave to Kobe on their wedding day. Was it money or a lock of Emily’s hair? We’ll probably never know!

The Pregnant Women Say Sex Is Better Now

We learned last week that both Kara and Thais are pregnant, and they’re both coincidentally due in November. After Emily and Kobe admitted that they have only had sex around five times in the eight months since their daughter was born (by the time of the Tell All taping), both Kara and Thais said that their sex lives are better now that they’re expecting.

Jibri Makes up With David

Last week, it looked like Jibri might try to physically fight Patrick’s brother John, who kept calling him “Sparkles” due to Jibri’s show-stopping sequined suit. They thankfully don’t come to blows, but it’s a close call. When his former Black Serbians bandmate and friend David comes out, the air is tense until David apologizes, says he was wrong about Miona, and asks to be part of their happiness. Jibri and David hug it out and seemingly squash their beef. The couple, who currently live in the Palm Springs area, hope to travel the world as “creative nomads.”

Ari Pulled a Bini

Bini has been spending time in Las Vegas to further his MMA career. Ari says that Vegas is “Bini in a city,” but she doesn’t like its flashiness or party lifestyle. She offered for Bini to live in Vegas and see her and their son Avi part-time in New Jersey, but he doesn’t want to be apart from his family.

Most of the other women on stage chastise Bini for not defending Ari when his sister threw wine on her on their last night in Ethiopia. Bini maintains that he didn’t want to make anything worse in the moment but doesn’t explain why he didn’t stand up for his wife later.

Ari revealed that she traveled back to Ethiopia with Avi — and not Bini — in order to help raise money and bring supplies to people affected by war, which sounds amazing. But when she was there, she “pulled a Bini” and blocked him so that she didn’t have to deal with him. She also left New Jersey intending to be gone for a week and stayed in Ethiopia for three months.

Bilal Doesn’t Feel Good Afterwards

Bilal had a rough Tell All, telling cameras afterwards that it didn’t feel good to see that most of the couples seemed to have a bad impression of him. He and Shaeeda are still not on the same page about having children quickly; she is 37 and doesn’t want to wait, while he thinks they should enjoy a few years to themselves.

The Dramatic Update

Are you sitting down? Yve and Mohamed had a relatively calm Tell All, and he even apologized to her friend Tatiana on stage for how aggressive he’s acted towards her. But soon after the Tell All was taped, Yve discovered that Mohamed was sending inappropriate text messages to another woman. When TLC cameras caught up with each of them separately via video calls, Mohamed looked tearful, apologetic, and ready to try and fix their marriage, while Yve admitted that she’s appalled, in shock, and doesn’t know what the future holds.

What’s Next

That’s a wrap on Season 9, but you won’t have to wait long to get your next fix, because Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on August 28. The lineup of couples is set to include familiar faces from Before the 90 Days as well as the late-breaking addition of Bilal and Shaeeda from this cast. Keep it tuned right here for all the juice!

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC and Discovery+