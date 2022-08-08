Bilal and Shaeeda tied the knot in the Season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé, and now, TLC has announced the newlyweds will be joining the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. The new season premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and discovery+.

“Bilal is looking forward to an idyllic honeymoon phase with his new bride, but Shaeeda’s got business on the brain — baby business,” TLC teases of their (hopefully) happily ever after. “Their prenup contains a stipulation about Shaeeda getting pregnant before she turns 40, but Bilal frets that the burden of a new baby could torpedo their nascent marriage. But a fateful visit to the doctor reveals unsettling news about her fertility, unearthing trust and abandonment issues and pushing their relationship to the brink. Will their pregnancy deadline fulfill Shaeeda’s dreams of motherhood or prove to be the expiry date for an increasingly precarious marriage?”

Check out a sneak peek at Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, below.

Bilal, 43 (Kansas City, Missouri) and Shaeeda, 37 (Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago) got married in Season 9 Episode 17 of 90 Day Fiancé. The ceremony took place at Bilal’s house, and as they got ready for the event, Shaeeda’s sisters, Nisa and Tiya, told the bride-to-be she still had time to say no. But Shaeeda said that while she knows this marriage won’t be perfect, she still wanted to try to make it work. Other weddings from the episode include Emily and Kobe, Jibri and Miona, and Patrick and Thais.

The newlyweds join previously announced Season 7 couples Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, Georgia) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria); Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, Florida) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova); Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, Louisiana) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine); Ed, 56 (San Diego, California) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, California); Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, California) and Sumit, 33 (India); and Kim, 51 (San Diego, California) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria).

Scroll through the couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, below.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, August 28, 8/7c, TLC and discovery+