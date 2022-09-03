SpongeBob’s ‘The Tidal Zone,’ ‘Kiddie Kai’ & More Family TV This Fall

Looking for something the entire family can watch together this fall? We have you covered, with programming from established franchises (Blue’s Clues and SpongeBob SquarePants) and more.

Kiddie Kai

A new generation of martial arts champions compete to prove themselves the best of the best, while their mentors — who all made names for themselves in the ’80s — do the same. (Tuesday, September 6, Discovery+)

Rosie’s Rules

Big ideas meet little kids in this lively cartoon about a plucky 5-year-old Mexican American girl (voiced by Ellora Lopez) learning about identity, culture and community. (Monday, October 3, PBS Kids)

Blue’s Big City Adventure

Blue’s Clues hosts past and present — Steve Burns, Josh Dela Cruz, and Donovan Patton — team up with their animated pup pal for an original flick about their Broadway musical dreams. (Friday, November 18, Paramount+)

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone

If you think a pineapple under the sea is wacky, get a load of this Twilight Zone–inspired special that mashes up characters from the SpongeBob Square­Pants series and its Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral spinoffs. (November, Nickelodeon)

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.