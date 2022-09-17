‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Cast Talks Expanding the Canon in Animated Series (VIDEO)

Everyone knows Transformers are alien robots — or are they? Animated series Transformers: Earthspark introduces siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, aka Terrans.

“They’re new to everything around them, including the legacy bots who are part of the story,” says co-executive producer Dale Malinowski.

In a time when robots and humans coexist peacefully, years after the long-running Transformers war between Autobots and Decepticons, Twitch and Thrash live with the Malto family and are mentored by franchise fave Bumblebee (Danny Pudi). But when villainous Mandroid (Diedrich Bader) decides to rid the world of robots, the heroes rise to the challenge with Optimus Prime (Alan Tudyk), Megatron (Rory McCann) and others back in the mix.

“Going into this adventure with the Terrans — they’re not either faction,” says co-executive producer Ant Ward. “It’s been fun to have a blank slate to really define this new generation.”

The Transformers: Earthspark cast stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to tease the Paramount+ series. And the stars are pumped for longtime Transformers fans to see the show’s expanded lore.

“I was a big Transformers fan as a kid growing up. In fact, the first Transformers movie is what inspired me to continue acting,” Robinson says in the video, above, adding, “It’s mind-blowing that I’m now a part of this series that in a way that continues and expands on the lore in the franchise and expands the canon in this way.”

As lifelong fans, what’s their favorite part of voicing characters in the series?

“I just really love Twitch as a character,” says Khavari. “I think she’s so fun to play and so well written. Being able to embody her enthusiasm and joy for being a robot was, for me, exciting to do.”

“I get to play Bumblebee,” Pudi quips. “That’s a pretty cool, iconic character. It’s just so fun to be part of this new version of it, being this mentor role. Bumblebee’s on a mission, I’m always on a mission, so I’m feeling good!”

Learn more about Transformers: Earthspark‘s “twists” and beyond in the full video interview, above, before the first season drops a whopping 26 episodes later this Fall.

Transformers: Earthspark, Series Premiere, Friday, November 11, Paramount+