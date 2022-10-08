‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Animated Series Debuts Official Trailer & Additional Cast (VIDEO)

Paramount+ has debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming original animated series Transformers: Earthspark at New York Comic Con 2022 alongside new of additional cast members joining the series.

During the panel, moderated by TV Insider/TV Guide’s Andrea Towers, it was also announced Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc Evan Jackson, Sean Kenin Reyes, Nicole Dubuc, Martha Marion, Kari Wahlgren, and Daran Norris would join the voice cast.

The upcoming 10-episode animated series will introduce siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, “and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family,” according to an official synopsis.

The new talents join previously announced cast members: Sydney Mikayla (Robby Malto), Zion Broadnax (Morgan ‘Mo’ Malto), Benni Latham (Dot Malto), Jon Jon Briones (Alex Malto), Khavari (Twitch), Robinson (Thrash), Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Alan Tudyk (Optimus Prime), Rory McCann (Megatron), Cissy Jones (Elita-1) and Diedrich Bader (Mandroid).

North will voice Decepticon brothers and professional mischief makers Swindle and Hardtop. Swindle is described as “the brain” and Hardtop the “muscle.” Downey will depict Wheeljack as “a resourceful mechanic and experienced scientist Autobot who spends his time working out the kinks of his most recent invention.” Jackson voices a “hard-nosed G.H.O.S.T. operative” named Agent Schloder, Reyes voices Soundwave, Marion is Autobot Arcee, Wahlgren voices the “nefarious” Executive Agent Croft, and Norris plays teacher Mr. Smelt.

Transformers: Earthspark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Transformers: Earthspark, Series Premiere, Friday, November 11, Paramount+