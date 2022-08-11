[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 11, “Quarterfinals 1 Results.”]

The first cut is the deepest. Nine acts were eliminated from the competition during America’s Got Talent‘s first live results show of Season 17 on NBC. After performing for judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell, host Terry Crews, and the live audiences in the theater and at home on August 9, viewers cast their votes for their favorite performances. And in the end, only two acts made it through to the next round.

Acrobatic group Amoukanama opened up Tuesday night’s performances with an electrifying dance number. Following them, in order, were Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, singer Ava Swiss, comedy singer Ben Lapidus, comedian Lace Larrabee, country singer Drake Milligan, Ukrainian contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov, the Players Choir, dance duo Stefanny & Yeremy, comedian Don McMillan, and last but not least, saxophonist Avery Dixon.

All of the acts returned to the stage for the live results show on Wednesday, August 10, which also included a special performance from Season 16 winner Dustin Tavella. And in a fun surprise for Vergara, Sarah Hyland was part of his act, reuniting the two Modern Family alums.

Below, find out who made it to the next round and who was eliminated in America’s Got Talent Season 17’s first live results show, in order of their Tuesday night lineup.

Amoukanama — Eliminated

Veranica & Her Incredible Friends — Eliminated

Ava Swiss — Eliminated

Ben Lapidus — Eliminated

Lace Larrabee — Eliminated

Drake Milligan — Advanced

Oleksandr Yenivatov — Eliminated

Players Choir — Eliminated

Stefanny & Yeremy — Eliminated

Don McMillan — Eliminated

Avery Dixon — Advanced

What do you think? Did the right acts advance to the next round? Who do you wish was saved from elimination? Let us know in the comments, below.

America’s Got Talent, Live Shows, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Results Shows, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC