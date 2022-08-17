‘The View’ Edges Out ‘Dr. Phil,’ ‘Live’ to Top Daytime Talk Show Ratings

The View is the talk of daytime according to recent ratings reports as ABC‘s talk show tops the 2021-2022 season.

According to Variety, the series is the most-watched daytime talk show across network and syndication, ranking at number one. Its 1.7 rating beat out all other network and syndicated talk shows, tying with Dr. Phil in households and averaging an audience of 2.4111 million viewers for the season, based on numbers from Nielsen.

The View edged out Dr. Phil with its viewership as the latter pulled in roughly 2.405 million viewers in comparison to the ABC hit. Following in their lead was Live With Kelly and Ryan at 2.357 million viewers and Today Third Hour with 2.144 million. Among the other top titles trailing behind them are GMA3, Today With Hoda & Jenna, The Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Despite their top spot The View didn’t top the adults 25-54 demo which is key in news programming, instead, that honor went to Live With Kelly and Ryan. For the final week of programming in the 2021-2022 syndicated season, The View ranked number one in households with a rating of 1.6 and 2.243 million viewers.

See Also 'The View' Turns 25: How 10 Former Hosts Returned to TV From Meredith Vieira to Jedediah Bila, see how alums of 'The View' moved on from the oft-contentious ABC talk show.

“This season was about celebrating the history of this show and there’s no better way to drive home the impact and relevance of what Barbara Walters created than by being able to say that 25 years later, and for the second year in a row, The View is the most watched daytime talk show in America,” executive producer Brian Teta shared in a statement to Variety.

The upcoming season of The View will feature co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and contributor Ana Navarro. Joining the team full-time in the fall is former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.