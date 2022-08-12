Teen Mom is coming back with a new iteration of the reality series. On Friday, August 12, MTV announced that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is on the way, revealing the release date and trailer — plus, a cast made up entirely of franchise alums.

The Next Chapter will premiere Tuesday, September 6 on MTV. It tracks Amber Portwood (Teen Mom OG), Ashley Jones (Teen Mom 2), Briana DeJesus (Teen Mom 2), Catelynn Baltierra (formerly Lowell, OG), Cheyenne Floyd (OG), Jade Cline (Teen Mom 2), Leah Messer (Teen Mom 2), and Maci McKinney (formerly Bookout, OG).

Season 1 will be comprised of 15 episodes featuring familiar faces as they face the realities of parenthood in its different stages. Some of the moms are now mothers to teenagers, while others still have children in diapers.

The above trailer teases stronger relationships than ever but also promises even harder setbacks for the families. “The moms are back and have each others’ backs in the biggest Teen Mom ever,” the trailer narration says. And in what appears to be a dramatic twist in Season 1, Jenelle Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 — makes an appearance at the end of the video.

Teen Mom first premiered in 2009 and eventually got a title change to Teen Mom OG. Many of the OG stars appeared on 16 and Pregnant before starring in the spinoff. Other spinoffs include Teen Mom 3, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 6, 8/7c, MTV