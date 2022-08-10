[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 10.]

The America’s Got Talent Season 17 live shows have officially begun. And the Tuesday, August 9 episode revealed who fans chose as the wildcard winner. But first came the first eight live performances of the season.

Acrobatic group Amoukanama kicked things off with an electrifying, high-energy performance. Decked out in all white and big smiles, the group from West Guinea, Africa made their stunts look impossibly easy. Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends were up next, followed by teenage singer Ava Swiss who sang Pink‘s “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” The cheese-loving singer Ben Lapidus received 3 X’s from everyone but Heidi Klum, and then Lace Larrabee took to the stage.

Country singer Drake Milligan and Ukrainian contortionist Oleksandr Yenivatov both received a standing ovations for their live show debuts, with Simon Cowell calling Milligan’s performance of his original song “Kiss Me Goodbye” the best performance of the night.

Next up were the Players Choir singing “Don’t Stop the Feeling,” dance duo Stefanny & Yeremy, and comedian Don McMillan, who received a standing ovation from Howie Mandel. Closing out the night was Terry Crews‘ golden buzzer pick Avery Dixon, whose saxophone performance earned him the title of “superstar” from Cowell.

At the end of the episode, comedian Jordan Conley was announced as the wildcard winner, beating out Ben Waites (Episode 6), Debbii Dawson (Episode 8), and Auzzy Blood (Episode 8). He will perform during the August 16 live show with other Episode 5 acts.

Fans cast their votes for their favorite acts after the episode concluded, the results of which will be announced during the live results show on Wednesday, August 10 at 8/7c on NBC.