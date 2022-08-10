Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples are still having fun in the sun, but things are a little more serious for new bride Krysten in an exclusive first look from the sixth episode, “Saved by the Mariachis!”

In the first look, above, Krysten is sitting down with her fellow brides, Morgan, Stacia, Alexis, and Lindy who listen attentively as she prefaces a big bombshell by asking them to remain open-minded about her husband Mitch.

“Overall it’s going,” Krysten tells the other women of her marriage in the clip, above. While Krysten says she doesn’t think it’s going “extremely well,” she adds, “In order for this to work, we’re all gonna have to still be on team Mitch.” In other words, she asks the ladies for their mercy before recounting events from the evening before.

Lindy is the first one to chime in, saying, “That’s the hard part, it’s like listening but supporting and not demonizing. You can’t do that with each other or our husbands.” She tries to reassure Krysten before she launches into her tale.

“And I know you wouldn’t but I just want to say, I’m not doing that, I am going to stick with the positive and I still really want to make this work,” Krysten says. She goes on to reveal that while her new husband Mitch told her that “He’s not growing any physical attraction towards me.”

Even with this, Krysten says, when she and Mitch returned to their room after a tame night, “he pounced on me like a tiger.” As the women listen in shock, Krysten conveys her own surprise and reveals the reasoning behind Mitch’s change of heart and mixed signals. See the full clip, above, and don’t miss Married at First Sight when it airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime