Married at First Sight continues to deliver some jaw-dropping moments in its 15th season and in an exclusive first look from the latest installment, one of these shocking exchanges is taking place between Lindy and her new sister-in-law.

Meeting up for a post-wedding meal, Lindy gathers with Miguel’s sister Pricilla and two of his friends to discuss the future. While the wedding went fairly smooth, it seems that Pricilla is hung up on a few things when it comes to Lindy.

When sitting down, Lindy is greeted and asked how she’s doing, she prematurely says, “I feel good, I’m just ready to be grilled, asked all the questions…” Little does she know there are some big ones on the way. Pricilla kicks things off in an unexpected direction taking astrological signs into consideration.

“I have a question because I’m all into astrological signs,” Pricilla begins. “He’s a Cancer, you’re a Gemini, they are not usually compatible from what I read, so I am concerned.” Lindy becomes tongue-tied and doesn’t seem to know what to say. Further clarifying, Pricilla says Miguel’s “a hopeless romantic so that’s why my concern comes in, cause I protect my brother one hundred percent.”

This is something that Lindy can understand and Pricilla makes her feel a bit better when she says, “both of you guys need to put in the effort.” And while Lindy feels like she’s gotten past the biggest hurdle, she’s thrown another curveball when Pricilla says next, “my brother makes a great living, do you bring a lot of debt to the table?”

Lindy gets a tiny bit emotional when she says, “So yes, I have a lot of student loans, and it’s mortifying, it’s something that I’ve literally cried about and been like, ‘no one’s ever gonna wanna marry me.'” What will Pricilla and Miguel’s friends think of her answer? Check out the full clip above, and don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

