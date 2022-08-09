‘Book of Marlon’ With Marlon Wayans in Development at Starz

A new comedy inspired by actor-comedian Marlon Wayans’ life and career is in the works.

Starz is in development on Book of Marlon, in which Wayans will star, co-write, and executive produce. (It was originally set for HBO Max.) Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon in the half-hour project.

“We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners. STARZ is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table,” Wayans said in a statement. “It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Diallo and Bashir are good friends and great collaborators. Book of Marlon will be smart, fun and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

Through their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Wayans, Rick Alvarez, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg. Wayans, Riddle, Salahuddin, and Alvarez will co-write the pilot episode.

“We believe Marlon is a once-in-a-generation talent and we’re thrilled to finally be working with him in this capacity on a show,” Riddle and Salahuddin said. “We can’t wait for people to get a glimpse of what his real life is like and we can’t thank STARZ enough for allowing us to do so in an unflinchingly honest way.”

Added Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ, “we are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir and Rick, who each bring their own level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch. I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”

Book of Marlon will be produced by Warner Bros. Television for STARZ. Director of Original Programming Alex Alberts, Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair, and Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ.