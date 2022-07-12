Emmys: How to Watch the Most-Nominated Shows

The 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed and there are some definitive chart-toppers when it comes to recognition.

While the big event won’t arrive until Monday, September 12, there’s plenty of time to get swept up in the shows being honored. Whether it’s comedies such as Ted Lasso and The White Lotus or dramas like Euphoria or Succession, there’s something for everyone to watch.

Below, we’re rounding up where you can watch the ten most Emmy-nominated shows from this past year:

Succession

Reigning supreme with 25 nominations total, Succession‘s third season is must-watch television. Thankfully, it’s easily accessible through HBO‘s streaming platform HBO Max where the first two seasons are also available to watch anytime with a subscription.

Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis‘ soccer coach with a heart of gold has clearly won critics as well as viewers over as the show earned 20 nominations this year, but if you’re among the individuals who have yet to watch Ted Lasso, now is the best time. Streamable on Apple TV+, this half-hour comedy is reason enough to subscribe to Apple’s streaming platform.

The White Lotus

Also bringing in 20 nominations, Mike White‘s comedy The White Lotus was the talk of the summer last year, and it could be the talk of this summer if you check it out on HBO Max where it’s currently streaming. A second season of the series is on the way with all-new characters involved.

Hacks

The stellar comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder snagged 17 noms and follows the dynamic comedy duo Deborah Vance and Ava as Hacks hit the road in Season 2. The original comedy can be found on HBO Max where Season 2 debuted earlier this year.

Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short star as an unlikely trio of crime-solving civilians in this whodunnit comedy which earned 17 nominations. Only Murders in the Building is currently in its second season as it streams on Hulu. If you didn’t catch Season 1 already, now’s the perfect time to binge and catch up before the ongoing episodes conclude.

Euphoria

Originally debuting in 2019, Euphoria, which pulled in 16 nominations, follows the story of Zendaya‘s Rue as she navigates high school, love, and addiction in this moving drama. If you didn’t tune in for Seasons 1 or 2, you can catch up anytime by streaming the acclaimed series on HBO Max.

Barry

Bill Hader‘s titular hitman ran into some hurdles in Barry‘s most recent season which earned 14 noms, and viewers can relive those moments anytime they want by streaming the show on HBO Max. An HBO original, Barry‘s first two seasons are also available to stream on the platform.

Dopesick

This limited drama series about the opioid crisis sees Michael Keaton playing a doctor who experiences first-hand the dangers of these drugs through his patients. Nominated for 14 Emmys, this show is must-see television. Thankfully, Hulu subscribers have easy access to the program which streams exclusively on the platform.

Severance

Adam Scott leads this dark comedy about a workplace where employees’ consciousness can be separated between the office and home, allowing them to lead individual lives in and out of work. Garnering 14 nods, Severance is streaming on Apple TV+ and will return for a second season.

Squid Game

An overnight success, Squid Game broke records at its streaming home, Netflix, where viewers can catch up on Season 1 before the next chapter arrives at some point. Nominated for 14 Emmys, the series follows down-on-their-luck individuals as they’re invited to play schoolyard games for an ultimate cash prize. The catch? Not everyone is making it out alive.

74th Annual Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC