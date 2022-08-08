Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over Upcoming Biopic Series: ‘They Stole My Life Story’

Mike Tyson is squaring up to Hulu over the upcoming biographical series about his life, calling the streamer “the streaming version of the slave master.”

The former boxing champion took to Instagram on Saturday, August 6, claiming that “Hulu stole my life story and didn’t pay me.” This comes after Tyson had previously described the series as “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” he wrote in the latest social media post. “It’s not 1822. It’s 2022…. To Hulu executives I’m just a n— they can sell on the auction block.”

Tyson continued to air his grievances in a series of Twitter posts, writing, “Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this,” and later, “Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy.”

The upcoming series, Mike, is set to star Trevante Rhodes in the titular role as the former heavyweight champ and will explore Tyson’s wild, tragic, and controversial life and career. Karin Gist (Mixed-ish) serves as showrunner on the series, which was created by Steven Rogers (I, Tonya).

Speaking about the project at Hulu’s Television Critics Tour panel last Thursday (August 4), Gist said, “We just wanted to tell an unbiased story and have the audience decide what they think or feel. Challenging what people think they know about Mike and hoping that they come away from the series with something else to think about. Whether you like him or hate him, does the story make you question how complicit society has been?”

On Friday, August 4, Tyson revealed that Hulu had tried to “desperately pay” UFC owner Dana White “to promote their slave master take over story about my life.” However, Tyson said that White turned it down, “because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Mike, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 25, Hulu