‘Mike’ Teaser: Trevante Rhodes Is Mike Tyson in Hulu Limited Series (VIDEO)

“You know Tyson, but do you know Mike?” Trevante Rhodes transforms into Mike Tyson in Hulu‘s Mike, which dropped its first teaser on June 8. The clips give a sneak peek into the show, with glimpses of Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Harvey Keitel, and Li Eubanks’ characters in the eight-episode limited series premiering August 25.

Mike, which comes from creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) “explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson,” Hulu teases. It “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

Hulu bills Mike as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson — and it is one wild ride.” Check out the Mike teaser trailer below to catch a glimpse of those wild moments.

Rhodes and Hornsby are series regulars as the boxer and infamous boxing promoter Don King. Harrier, Keitel, and Eubanks have recurring roles.

Harrier plays actor Robin Givens (who was briefly married to Tyson). Keitel plays Cus D’Amato (a famous boxing manager and trainer). And Eubanks plays Desiree Washington, the woman who accused Tyson of sexually assaulting her in 1991. It certainly looks as though the limited series (previously called Iron Mike) won’t shy away from Tyson’s most controversial moments.

Mike was created by Rogers, who also executive produces. Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. The I, Tonya team of directors Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless, and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman.

Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring. 20th Television produces.

Mike, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 25, Hulu