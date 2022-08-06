Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93

Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93.

Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film actor, known for The Tall Man and The Virginian, died of natural causes at the home of his son John and beloved daughter-in-law Diane, surrounded by his loving family. Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side — always — of the oppressed. He was good-humored, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous,” the statement reads.

It continues, “as a writer and director, he made the influential short film A Day with the Boys, which opened the 1970 Cannes Film Festival as an example of the state of the art of filmmaking. He was shocked that he lived, for even a day after Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, died 18 years ago. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his sons John and Tom, their partners Diane and Zoe, his cherished grandson Clu Mosha, dedicated fans, and decades of extraordinary students. His family will miss him terribly.”

Gulager has over 150 film and TV credits. His early TV roles include guest spots on Studio One, West Point, Black Saddle, The Untouchables, and Alfred Hitchcock Presents. His more recent TV roles were on episodes of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Walker, Texas Ranger, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, the ’80s MacGyver, the original Hawaii Five-O, and Murder, She Wrote.

On the movie side, he most recently appeared in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Give Till It Hurts, and Tangerine. His film credits also include A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge and The Last Picture Show.