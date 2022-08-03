‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sets Season 31 Premiere Date on Disney+

The hit competition show may now be streaming but we’ll still be back in the ballroom in September on Mondays.

Disney+ announced as part of its virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will premiere on Monday, September 19. The dance competition series aired on Mondays on ABC, but it was picked up for Seasons 31 and 32 by Disney+ in April. It will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro (who won the Mirrorball trophy in Season 19) host the series in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The judges for Season 31 are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

At the time the move from ABC after 30 seasons was announced, Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said, “the show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

See Also 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Alan Bersten on the Show's Move to Disney+ The dance pro and former ‘So You Think You Can Dance' contestant also reflected on returning to the Fox competition to choreograph a jive.

Added Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, “the fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing with the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,”

Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive produces with Deena Katz. The series is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Premiere, Monday, September 19, Disney+