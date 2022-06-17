‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Alan Bersten on the Show’s Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars fans who also watch So You Think You Can Dance spotted DWTS professional Alan Bersten in the show’s audience this week on the Fox competition series. The mirror ball champion choreographed a jive performed by Top 12 finalists Ralyn Johnson and Carter Williams on the 300th episode of SYTYCD. TV Insider chatted with Bersten after the show’s taping about why he was the perfect person to visit the show and the future of DWTS.

“I did the show back in Season 10, nine years ago,” Bersten says of his SYTYCD origins. “I was a contestant here. I know what these dancers are going through. I know what they want to hear to help them get through a challenge.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

While it’s been close to a decade since he competed on the Fox dance competition series himself, Bersten says that the show seems very familiar to him. “I feel like the season I was on had lots of diversity,” he says. “I can see how close all these contestants are getting along. That’s so nice. I love that.”

Bersten’s not sure if he’ll be back for more choreographing on SYTYCD this season, but he’d love to. In the meantime, he’s staying busy with other dance projects. “I choreographed a dance for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” Bersten says. (Watch for the next installment of Beyond Salem to drop on Peacock starting Monday, July 11.) “It was a great opportunity and a new experience for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten)

Speaking of new opportunities, what does Bersten think about DWTS moving to streamer Disney+ next season? “I’m excited,” he responds. “We get another opportunity to do what we love. I love Dancing With the Stars so much. I don’t care where it is. ‘Disney’ week on our show is such a major week, so this all fits.”

The dance pro feels confident that the show’s loyal fan base will follow the show to the streaming platform. “I feel like our fans — and I know I’m biased — they’re so loyal,” Bersten says. “We owe everything to them. Yeah, they’ll have to switch [to Disney+] but they’ll get more time with us — two hours and no commercials. They’ll get more of what they love.”

Does he know if he’s returning next season as a dance pro on DWTS? “I haven’t heard yet,” Bersten replies. “But I hope to go back. Dancing With the Stars is my dream come true.”

So You Think You Can Dance, Wednesdays, 9/c, Fox

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31, Coming Soon, Disney+