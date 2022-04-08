‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Moving to Disney+ for Seasons 31 & 32

There is a major change in store for Dancing With the Stars moving forward: It’s moving to Disney+!

After 30 seasons on ABC, the dance competition has received a two-season pickup and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada this fall. That makes Dancing With the Stars the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Get the Mirrorball ready. 🤩 Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus! #DWTS 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/CKmfgSgOZF — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 8, 2022

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Added Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, “Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Dancing With the Stars is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. It pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines.

“The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing with the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

Dancing With the Stars premiered on ABC in 2005. When Season 30 aired in the fall 2021, it ranked among the Top 5 unscripted series among adults 18-49.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31, Fall 2021, Disney+