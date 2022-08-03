‘CSI’: Vegas’: Sara Amini to Play New Autopsy Chief in Season 2

A change of personnel is incoming on CSI: Vegas as Sara Amini (Future Man) has been tapped to play the new Chief Medical Examiner in the CBS procedural drama.

Amini’s casting comes following the exit of former series regular Mel Rodriguez, who played autopsy boss Hugo Ramirez in the show’s first season. The news was first reported by Deadline, which also revealed that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Joel Johnstone will be joining the upcoming second season as part of the medical team. Amini will play Sonya, a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner, while Johnstone will portray Jack, Sonya’s intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and assistant Medical Examiner.

CSI: Vegas debuted on October 6, 2021, as a sequel to the long-running series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and the fifth series in the franchise. Season 1 starred William Petersen and Jorja Fox, reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. The first season also starred Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon as the new team.

The first season finished airing in December 2021 and was followed by a string of exits. Fox announced in January that she would not be returning for Season 2, partly due to the exit of Peterson, whose initial commitment did not extend beyond Season 1. “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again,” Fox said at the time. “So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara.” Rodriguez exited just days after Fox’s announcement.

Amini previously played Thimble on the Hulu comedy series Future Man. Her other credits include General Hospital, The Twilight Zone, 9-1-1, and The Rookie. She will next be seen in the Hulu feature Mack & Rita.

Johnstone, meanwhile, is best known for playing Archie Cleary in Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He previously played Dr. Andrew Cesario in HBO’s comedy series Getting On. His other credits include S.W.A.T., The Resident, The Newsroom, and Snowfall. He is currently filming the fifth and final season of Mrs. Maisel.

CSI: Vegas, Season 2, Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 10 et, CBS