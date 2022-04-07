The CW Summer 2022 Schedule: ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Coroner’ & More Return

As fall and spring shows end, summer ones begin, and so it’s fitting that The CW announced its summer 2022 schedule the same day as the dates for some of its season finales.

With the CW’s summer programming comes the returns of Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, and Coroner in June for their fourth seasons. Plus, Wellington Paranormal is back with its third season, and international thriller Devils will air its second. And with some of the fall and spring shows still airing new episodes, there will be some overlap. For example, Coroner will air following Walker on Thursdays, and Wellington Paranormal will be after The Flash on Wednesdays (for a couple weeks). Tom Swift‘s debut was previously announced for May 31.

Check out The CW’s summer 2022 premiere schedule below.

Thursday, June 2

8:00 p.m.: Walker (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Season 4 Premiere)

Monday, June 6

8:00 p.m.: Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: In the Dark (Season 4 Premiere)

Wednesday, June 22

8:00 p.m.: The Flash (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)

Thursday, June 30

8:00 p.m.: Devils (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (Original Episode)

Wednesday, July 6

8:00 p.m.: Mysteries Decoded (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)

9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal (Encore Episode)

