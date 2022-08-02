Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich will star in The Driver opposite Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) on AMC. The series is a remake of the BBC drama of the same name. The series will premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+, marking Esposito’s third drama with the network.

In The Driver, Esposito plays Vince, a taxi driver whose life is changed forever when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh, The Nevers), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Ulrich will play Colin, Vince’s old acquaintance, per Deadline. Ian Hart played a similar role in the BBC series.

AMC announced Ulrich’s casting on Tuesday, August 2. The previous day, the network announced Bonnie Mbuli’s (Noughts + Crosses) casting in the drama. Mbuli will play Shamiso Tongai, the Horse’s smart older sister. Shamiso is protective of her family’s operations, which she is closely involved with, and she doesn’t trust strangers easily. Her role will become more powerful as the story progresses. Paula Malcomson (Redemption, Ray Donovan) will also star as Ros. Further details about her role have not been disclosed.

The Driver will consist of six episodes and comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst, Sunu Gonera, and showrunner Theo Travers. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, David Morrissey (who starred as Vince in the BBC series), and Travers will executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. It will begin filming in early August in New Orleans. The original series debuted in 2014 and featured Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as a cab driver who agrees to chauffer for a criminal gang.

The Driver, Series Premiere, TBA, AMC and AMC+