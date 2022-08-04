Beavis and Butt-Head Are Back, A Hollywood Con, ‘Alone’ Skills Challenge, Preseason Football

Mike Judge’s eternal idiots Beavis and Butt-Head graduate from MTV to streaming, but they’re just as clueless as ever. ABC’s The Con reveals a Hollywood Ponzi scheme. A spinoff of History’s Alone brings back past participants to engage in special build challenges. The Jacksonville Jaguars takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL pre-season Hall of Fame Game.

Beavis and Butt-head

Season Premiere

Those who take comfort in knowing that some things never change may delight in the sniggering antics of those perpetually delinquent adolescents, Beavis and Butt-Head, who came to fame (if not of age) in the 1990s on MTV. Mike Judge, creator and voice of these eternal idiots, revives the animated series for a streaming audience, and whether the boys get trapped in a bathroom they’ve mistaken for an escape room or get trapped in a cardboard box they’re hiding in at school, the idiocy is so pronounced it’s almost brilliant. (Though I wish if Judge were in revival mode, he’d bring back King of the Hill instead.) Between scenes, B&B revert to their old tricks, mocking music videos, adding TikTok and whispery ASMR YouTube videos to their repertoire. The best short on opening night features Beavis in thrall to a talking dumpster fire that’s urging him toward self-improvement. Fat chance.

Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

The Con

Season Premiere

Back for a summer run, the ABC News Studios anthology presents “The Hollywood Mogul Con,” telling of a Ponzi scam perpetrated in 2018 by actor Zach Horowitz (stage name Avery), who raised more than $690 million from deep-pocketed investors with the lure of phony distribution deals and rights agreements. By the time the FBI and SEC nailed him on securities fraud, Zach was cooling his heels in a $5.7 million mansion.

Alone: The Skills Challenge

Series Premiere 10/9c

The popular survival reality show spins off with a new competition series in which three former Alone participants return each week to tackle a special survival-oriented build challenge conceived by one of their peers. Like in the original series, the players film themselves as they use basic tools and whatever natural resources they can find to create such items as shelters and hand-crafted ovens and watercraft.

NFL Hall of Fame Game

8/7c

Are you ready for some … like NFL fans have to be asked. The National Football League’s 103rd season kicks off with a pre-season matchup of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio—birthplace of the league. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and second-year running back Travis Etienne (who missed his rookie season with an injury) will be sitting out the game.

Inside Thursday TV: