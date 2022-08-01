Showtime Orders A24 Pilot ‘Mason’ From Steven Yeun & ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Team

Showtime has given the green light to the A24-produced half-hour comedy pilot Mason from creator, executive producer, and star Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks to You).

Set to direct and executive produce the project are Everything Everywhere All at Once duo Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan) and Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope). A24 is producing the project with Daniels’ producing partner Jonathan Wang and Universal Remote’s Adam Kopp.

Mason is a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” who is seeking connection in a loud world. The show is based on the real-life experiences of comedian and star Nathan Min. The greenlight announcement was made by Amy Israel, EVP, Original Programming, Global Scripted, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” said Israel. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Daniels wrote and directed this year’s critically acclaimed box-office hit Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh. The film has become A24’s highest-grossing movie to date. The duo also teamed on titles including Swiss Army Man, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Meanwhile, Min is a writer, cartoonist, and stand-up comedian based in New York City who was previously supervising producer on Ten Year Old Tom and previously worked as a co-producer on Joe Pera Talks with You. He began his career as a sketch writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Most known among TV viewers, Yeun’s credits include The Walking Dead, Tuca & Bertie, Invincible, Sorry to Bother You, Minari, and the current film Nope.

Stay tuned for more on the project as Mason takes shape at Showtime.