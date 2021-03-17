Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Team for A24 TV Series From Lee Sung Jin

Following his Best Actor Oscar nomination for Minari, actor Steven Yeun has a new gig: Starring in a new dramedy with Ali Wong.

The untitled 10-episode dramedy from A24 (which produced Minari), isn’t attached yet to a network or streamer, but according toDeadline, Netflix, Amazon, FX, and Apple are among the big bidders vying for the project. Yeun and Wong, reportedly attached as executive producers, join creator, writer, and showrunner of the limited series, Lee Sung Jin.

While no official logline or series description has been unveiled, the show is expected to be composed of half hour installments. This would serve as Yeun’s first live-action TV role since his turn as Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, in which he appeared for several seasons from 2010 to 2016. Glenn was savagely murdered by Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s new-at-the-time villain, Negan.

Yeun is currently charming audiences with his portrayal of Jacob, a hard-working father trying to make a better life for his family, in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari.

Comedian Wong has appeared in her own Netflix comedy specials and helmed the streamer’s rom-com Always Be My Maybe. Her TV credits also include American Housewife,Tuca & Bertie, and Big Mouth.

Sung Jin, who co-executive produces FX’s Dave, has previously worked on shows such as Undone, Tuca & Bertie, and Silicon Valley. He’s currently developing the pilot for Showtime’s Omniverse with Kanye West, Jaden Smith, and Scooter Braun. This untitled series joins A24’s growing collection of shows including Ramy, Euphoria, and Moonbase 8. Stay tuned to see which network or streamer wins the rights.