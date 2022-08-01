Nichelle Nichols Dies: George Takei, William Shatner, & More Pay Tribute to ‘Star Trek’ Icon

The stars of the Star Trek franchise are paying tribute to Nichelle Nichols, the actress who portrayed the beloved Enterprise crew member Nyota Uhura, who died Saturday at 89.

George Takei, who portrayed Hikaru Sulu across the original series and films, shared a heartfelt message about his former co-star on social media. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise,” Takei tweeted. “For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

We lived long and prospered together. pic.twitter.com/MgLjOeZ98X — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

William Shatner, who famously played Captain Kirk and shared one of television’s first interracial kisses with Nichols, also paid tribute, writing: “She was a beautiful woman and played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US and throughout the world.”

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022

Kate Mulgrew, who portrayed Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, described Nichols as a “trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.”

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again. May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

The tributes continued to pour in from across the Star Trek universe and beyond, including from director J.J. Abrams, who helmed the 2009 Star Trek reboot and its 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness. “A remarkable woman in a remarkable role,” Abrams wrote. “Nichelle, you will be deeply missed.”

Celia Rose Gooding, who plays the role of Uhura in the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, said, “She made room for so many of us. She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival.”

A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022

She made room for so many of us. She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it! #RIPNichelleNichols 🕊✨🖖🏾 pic.twitter.com/k1aVw15w3d — ALIEN SUPERSTAR CRG (@celiargooding) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter wrote, “Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you.”

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

Check out more tributes below.

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols left behind such a beautiful legacy of what it really means to use the platform you have to make the world a better place. I think of her example often and I hope others will too. Rest well, Lt. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 31, 2022

My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle’s legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD — Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022

Before Scotty beamed up , Before Spock threw Vulcan signs, Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9 .. Sis Uhura.. Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight , skirt right and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space.. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/bWPR3LJwTQ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 31, 2022

RIP to a true legend. Her legacy will live forever.#NichelleNichols — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) July 31, 2022

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022

My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2022

RIP #nichellenichols You were a beautiful pioneer on Earth as you were in space. xo ✨ pic.twitter.com/qhZ5tujAXs — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 31, 2022