What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in July 2022

Looking for something to binge this summer? Hulu‘s lineup for July is filled with plenty of choices ranging from network favorites and original films to fresh titles.

Whether it’s past seasons of Survivor or The Amazing Race, the new original series Maggie, the latest season of Solar Opposites, or new installments of FX‘s American Horror Stories, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up all of the titles that are coming and going from Hulu in the next month.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in July:

July 1

The Princess (2022) (Hulu Original)

Are You the One?: Complete Season 1 (MTV)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (VH1)

Feud: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9 (VH1)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39 (CBS)

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32 (CBS)

The Challenge: Complete Season 34 (MTV)

127 Hours

Any Given Sunday

Because I Said So

Big Trouble in Little China

Billboard Dad

Black Knight

Bogus

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bride Wars

Cadillac Records

Closed Circuit

Contraband

Death Race

The Descendants

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

First Knight

Ghost Rider

Godsend

The Gospel According to Andre

Heist

Hysteria

Independence Day

Insidious

John Dies as the End

Joy Ride

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock

Kung Fu Hustle

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice

Little Richard

Maid in Manhattan

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Milk

Money Train

Nim’s Island

Passport to Paris

Poseidon

Post Grad

Que Pena Tue Vida

Rachel Getting Married

Radio

The Replacement Killers

School Daze

Sexy Beast

The Sitter

Sorry to Bother You

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

Switching Goals

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Taxi

Te Presento a Laura

That’s My Boy

The Tourist

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

The Watch

The Wave

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Working Girl

July 2

Asking for It

July 5

Ginger’s Tale

July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

July 7

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Ultrasound

July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1 (Norma Productions)

Minamata

July 9

Gold

July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season (BBC)

July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)

The Final Straw: Series Premier (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Curious George

July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere (ABC)

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Bob’s Burger Movie

July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons: Complete Documentary Series (Hulu Original)

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Room 203

July 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (ID)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10 (ABC)

Centurion

Filth

Hobo with a Shotgun

I’m Still Here

Ragnarok

Sex, Guaranteed

Venus and Serena

Viva

July 17

The Hater

July 18

The Cursed

July 19

Aftershock (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

You Are Not My Mother

July 22

All My Friends Hate Me

July 24

Topside

July 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 29

Not Okay (Hulu Original)

The Americans: Complete Series (FX)

Hatching

July 31

A Day to Die

Client 9

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in July:

July 2

I Am Not Your Negro

Ingrid Goes West

July 3

Leave No Trace

July 8

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

July 10

China: The Panda Adventure

Horses

The Secret of Life on Earth

July 12

My Scientology Movie

The Rest of Us

July 13

My All-American

July 14

Devil’s Knot

Dog Eat Dog

July 24

Rattlesnakes

Zoo-Head

July 25

2099: The Soldier Protocol

July 31

A Beautiful Mind

The A-Team

The Angriest Men in Brooklyn

Armored

The Big Year

Blind Date

The Breakfast Club

Bringing Down the House

Burn After Reading

Center Stage

Cyrus

The Devil Wears Prada

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

Equity

Fever Pitch

The Fifth Element

The Five-Year Engagement

The Flintstones

Grandma

Gridiron Gang

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Hitch

Look Who’s Talking

Madeline

Marie Antoinette

Me, Myself, and Irene

November Criminals

Nowhere to Run

Once Upon a Time in America

The Other Guys

Pineapple Express

The Program

Push

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

See Also What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in June 2022 'Only Murders in the Building,' 'The Orville: New Horizons,' 'Love, Victor,' and more shows head to the streamer this month.

The Runaways

Sideways

Single White Female

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

That’s My Boy

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

The Vow

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Water for Elephants

We Own the Night

Wolf

The Wolfman