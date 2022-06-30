What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in July 2022
Looking for something to binge this summer? Hulu‘s lineup for July is filled with plenty of choices ranging from network favorites and original films to fresh titles.
Whether it’s past seasons of Survivor or The Amazing Race, the new original series Maggie, the latest season of Solar Opposites, or new installments of FX‘s American Horror Stories, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up all of the titles that are coming and going from Hulu in the next month.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in July:
July 1
The Princess (2022) (Hulu Original)
Are You the One?: Complete Season 1 (MTV)
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (VH1)
Feud: Complete Season 1 (FX)
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (VH1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9 (VH1)
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39 (CBS)
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32 (CBS)
The Challenge: Complete Season 34 (MTV)
127 Hours
Any Given Sunday
Because I Said So
Big Trouble in Little China
Billboard Dad
Black Knight
Bogus
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bride Wars
Cadillac Records
Closed Circuit
Contraband
Death Race
The Descendants
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
First Knight
Ghost Rider
Godsend
The Gospel According to Andre
Heist
Hysteria
Independence Day
Insidious
John Dies as the End
Joy Ride
Jumanji (1995)
Knock Knock
Kung Fu Hustle
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines
The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice
Little Richard
Maid in Manhattan
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Milk
Money Train
Nim’s Island
Passport to Paris
Poseidon
Post Grad
Que Pena Tue Vida
Rachel Getting Married
Radio
The Replacement Killers
School Daze
Sexy Beast
The Sitter
Sorry to Bother You
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
Switching Goals
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Taxi
Te Presento a Laura
That’s My Boy
The Tourist
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
The Watch
The Wave
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Working Girl
July 2
Asking for It
July 5
Ginger’s Tale
July 6
Maggie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
July 7
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Ultrasound
July 8
Generation Gap: Series Premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1 (Norma Productions)
Minamata
July 9
Gold
July 10
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season (BBC)
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)
The Final Straw: Series Premier (ABC)
Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Curious George
July 12
Missing: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere (ABC)
Claim to Fame: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Bob’s Burger Movie
July 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
July 14
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons: Complete Documentary Series (Hulu Original)
Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere (Freeform)
Room 203
July 15
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ID)
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 (ID)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10 (ABC)
Centurion
Filth
Hobo with a Shotgun
I’m Still Here
Ragnarok
Sex, Guaranteed
Venus and Serena
Viva
July 17
The Hater
July 18
The Cursed
July 19
Aftershock (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)
July 21
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
You Are Not My Mother
July 22
All My Friends Hate Me
July 24
Topside
July 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
July 26
Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 29
Not Okay (Hulu Original)
The Americans: Complete Series (FX)
Hatching
July 31
A Day to Die
Client 9
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in July:
July 2
I Am Not Your Negro
Ingrid Goes West
July 3
Leave No Trace
July 8
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
July 10
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses
The Secret of Life on Earth
July 12
My Scientology Movie
The Rest of Us
July 13
My All-American
July 14
Devil’s Knot
Dog Eat Dog
July 24
Rattlesnakes
Zoo-Head
July 25
2099: The Soldier Protocol
July 31
A Beautiful Mind
The A-Team
The Angriest Men in Brooklyn
Armored
The Big Year
Blind Date
The Breakfast Club
Bringing Down the House
Burn After Reading
Center Stage
Cyrus
The Devil Wears Prada
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
Equity
Fever Pitch
The Fifth Element
The Five-Year Engagement
The Flintstones
Grandma
Gridiron Gang
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Hitch
Look Who’s Talking
Madeline
Marie Antoinette
Me, Myself, and Irene
November Criminals
Nowhere to Run
Once Upon a Time in America
The Other Guys
Pineapple Express
The Program
Push
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rock of Ages
The Runaways
Sideways
Single White Female
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
That’s My Boy
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
The Vow
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Water for Elephants
We Own the Night
Wolf
The Wolfman