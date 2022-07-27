‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Molly Burnett Joins ‘Law & Order: SVU’

The team is expanding over at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Days of Our Lives alum Molly Burnett is joining the Dick Wolf crime drama as a new detective.

According to TV Line, Burnett is set to play Detective Grace Muncy in a recurring role on the NBC series’ upcoming 24th season. While details about the character are limited, TV Line reports that Muncy is “smart, blunt, and attractive,” has experience working with gangs, and is considered very good at her job.

In addition to her role as Melanie Jonas on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Burnett is also known for playing Kelly Ann on USA’s Queen of the South. Her other TV credits include True Blood, General Hospital, CSI: New York, and Major Crimes. She most recently appeared in an episode of fellow Dick Wolf procedural drama Chicago P.D.

Burnett joins the long-running series ahead of a planned crossover event, which would feature Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime. This unprecedented special “is being eyed” for the September 22 season premieres, though “scheduling issues could push it deeper into fall,” according to TV Line.

SVU was renewed through its 24th season in February 2020. The 23rd season premiered on September 23, 2021, which featured the show’s milestone 500th episode. Coyote co-creator David Graziano is taking over as showrunner for Season 24, following the departure of executive producer Warren Leight.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC