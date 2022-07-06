Major ‘Law & Order’ Crossover Could Kick Off 2022-2023 Season

Picture it now: DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) sharing the screen in a three-show crossover. It’s possible it’ll happen sooner than you think!

A major event featuring Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime “is being eyed” for the September 22 season premieres, though “scheduling issues could push it deeper into fall,” according to TVLine. Either way, it sounds like Law & Order Season 22, SVU Season 24, and Organized Crime Season 3 will cross over at some point in the 2022-2023 season.

SVU has crossed over with both Law & Order (during its original run and Hargitay appeared in its Season 21 finale) and Organized Crime (with single characters and two-show events). And SVU‘s crossovers with One Chicago brings the Law & Order shows into Dick Wolf’s larger shared universe (which also includes the FBIs, following the original welcoming P.D.‘s Tracy Spiridakos).

The three Chicago shows — Med, Fire, and P.D. — cross over the most (though it’s been a while since a major event due to COVID), especially the smaller ones with a couple characters appearing on another show. FBI and FBI: Most Wanted were used to launch FBI: International in fall 2021 with a case across the three shows.

SVU is heading into the third season of a three-year pickup from February 2020, while Law & Order and Organized Crime were both renewed in May. While announcing the latter, NBC noted that since the original series’ return in February 2022, the network ranked #1 on Thursday nights in the 18-49 demo with its all-Law & Order night.

Law & Order, Season 22 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC